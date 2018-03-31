JMPD: Over 150 people arrested for drunk driving in Joburg
The JMPD also says it expects traffic volumes to pick up from Sunday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says no major road incidents have been reported in the city over the Easter weekend so far.
However, over 150 arrests have been made in the city for drunken driving.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says further operations will be carried out on Saturday evening.
“Tonight we’re having Operation Night Life and we will go to nightclubs and other places of entertainment to check if everything is fine. This includes compliance for the clubs as far as licences are concerned, under age alcohol usage and drunk and driving because people come from the clubs drunk.”
Meanwhile in the Western Cape, 20 people have been arrested for drunken driving so far.
Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says officials stopped more than 1,000 vehicles.
Africa added that three people were arrested for negligent driving in Knysna, while fines of more than R150,000 have been issued.
“We stopped 1,012 vehicles in these roadblocks and 828 drivers were tested for alcohol. The highest reading recorded was 1,69 milligram/1,000 millilitres and that was in George.”
