Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon: Hezbollah's al-Manar

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
Go

Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon: Hezbollah's al-Manar

According to reports, an unmanned Israeli spy plane crashed between the villages of Beit Yahoun and Baraachit

A picture taken on 30 March 2018 shows an Israeli border police drone dropping tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinian protesters following demonstrations commemorating Land Day near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City. Picture: AFP
A picture taken on 30 March 2018 shows an Israeli border police drone dropping tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinian protesters following demonstrations commemorating Land Day near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

BEIRUT - An Israeli drone crashed in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV reported on its website on Saturday, citing its correspondent.

“An unmanned Israeli spy plane crashed between the villages of Beit Yahoun and Baraachit,” al-Manar reported.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA