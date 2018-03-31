Heartbreaking scenes at funerals of two rangers in Zimbabwe

The past few days have been terrible for the Akashinga (the brave ones) anti-poaching team in northern Zimbabwe.

HARARE - There've been heartbreaking scenes at the funerals of two rangers from Zimbabwe who drowned during an anti-poaching patrol in the lower Zambezi Valley.

The past few days have been terrible for the Akashinga (the brave ones) anti-poaching team in northern Zimbabwe.

Three rangers drowned earlier this week in a river while on patrol, two of them giving their lives as they tried to rescue a colleague who had got into difficulty.

The International Anti-Poaching Foundation says the local community has come together to show their support for this team during the funerals. One of the services is still to be held.

Founder Damien Mander said on Facebook that the 30 women on the Akashinga team had insisting on digging the graves themselves, refusing to pass the shovels to local men.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)