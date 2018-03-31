Heartbreaking scenes at funerals of two rangers in Zimbabwe
The past few days have been terrible for the Akashinga (the brave ones) anti-poaching team in northern Zimbabwe.
HARARE - There've been heartbreaking scenes at the funerals of two rangers from Zimbabwe who drowned during an anti-poaching patrol in the lower Zambezi Valley.
The past few days have been terrible for the Akashinga (the brave ones) anti-poaching team in northern Zimbabwe.
Three rangers drowned earlier this week in a river while on patrol, two of them giving their lives as they tried to rescue a colleague who had got into difficulty.
The International Anti-Poaching Foundation says the local community has come together to show their support for this team during the funerals. One of the services is still to be held.
Founder Damien Mander said on Facebook that the 30 women on the Akashinga team had insisting on digging the graves themselves, refusing to pass the shovels to local men.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Africa
-
Mauritania jails slave-owner for 20 years in harshest ruling
-
Hunger and conflict push northern Burkina Faso into crisis
-
Polyglot Ethiopian premier must ease ethnic, youth tensions
-
Zimbabwe signs $4.2bn platinum deal to transform mining sector
-
Zim police launch investigation into disappearance of anti-Mugabe activist
-
Mnangagwa pardons 3,000 prisoners to ease overcrowding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.