Funerals of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces underway in Gaza
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 17 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,400 wounded in the ensuing violence between protestors and soldiers.
JERUSALEM - Funerals have begun across the Gaza Strip for the 17 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces on Friday.
Violence broke out after tens of thousands of Palestinians marched near the Israel-Gaza border to mark the 42nd anniversary of Land Day.
In honour of those killed, the Palestinian Authority has declared Saturday a day of “national mourning”.
Tens of thousands of Gazans participated in the so-called “March of Return,” making it one of the largest Palestinian public protests in the past decade.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 17 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,400 wounded in the ensuing violence between protestors and soldiers.
Adalah, a legal centre for Palestinian rights in Israel, is condemning the Israeli army's use of force, calling it a “brutal violation” of international law.
But the Israeli army says it was protecting the country's borders and had earlier warned protestors there would be zero tolerance for those trying to cross the border fence.
Friday was the first day of what is anticipated to be a six-week non-violent Palestinian protest and both sides are bracing for more violence.
Popular in World
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
-
Pippa Middleton's father-in-law under investigation over suspected rape
-
An emotional David Warner speaks out over ball-tampering scandal
-
Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon
-
Protests erupt in California after shooting of black man
-
Israeli forces kill 16 Palestinians in Gaza border protests: Gaza medics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.