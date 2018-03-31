Popular Topics
Female runner dies during Two Oceans Marathon

It’s understood she experienced complications while running on Southern Cross Drive before collapsing.

Runners seen at the starting line ahead of the 2018 Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town, on 31 March 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
Runners seen at the starting line ahead of the 2018 Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town, on 31 March 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A festive Two Oceans Marathon has been marred by the death of one its participants.

Organisers of the highly attended annual event have confirmed that a 43-year-old women died on Saturday while partaking in the half-marathon run.

It’s understood she experienced complications while running on Southern Cross Drive before collapsing.

Authorities say the woman could not be resuscitated, even after receiving ongoing and speedy medical attention.

Two Oceans Marathon General Manager Carol Vosloo said: “Sadly a half-marathon participant experienced difficulties on Southern Cross Drive today and she collapsed. Despite prompt and prolonged medical attention, the runner could not be resuscitated.”

WATCH: South African and Kenyan run hard for podium finish

