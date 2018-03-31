Female runner dies during Two Oceans Marathon

It’s understood she experienced complications while running on Southern Cross Drive before collapsing.

CAPE TOWN - A festive Two Oceans Marathon has been marred by the death of one its participants.

Organisers of the highly attended annual event have confirmed that a 43-year-old women died on Saturday while partaking in the half-marathon run.

Authorities say the woman could not be resuscitated, even after receiving ongoing and speedy medical attention.

Two Oceans Marathon General Manager Carol Vosloo said: “Sadly a half-marathon participant experienced difficulties on Southern Cross Drive today and she collapsed. Despite prompt and prolonged medical attention, the runner could not be resuscitated.”

