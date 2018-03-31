Female runner dies during Two Oceans Marathon
It’s understood she experienced complications while running on Southern Cross Drive before collapsing.
CAPE TOWN - A festive Two Oceans Marathon has been marred by the death of one its participants.
Organisers of the highly attended annual event have confirmed that a 43-year-old women died on Saturday while partaking in the half-marathon run.
It’s understood she experienced complications while running on Southern Cross Drive before collapsing.
Authorities say the woman could not be resuscitated, even after receiving ongoing and speedy medical attention.
Two Oceans Marathon General Manager Carol Vosloo said: “Sadly a half-marathon participant experienced difficulties on Southern Cross Drive today and she collapsed. Despite prompt and prolonged medical attention, the runner could not be resuscitated.”
WATCH: South African and Kenyan run hard for podium finish
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.