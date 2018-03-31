CT Community Policing Forums say R3.2 million not enough

-
SABC awaits full report on Sakina Kamwendo's abrupt removal from airLocal
-
JMPD: Over 150 people arrested for drunk driving in JoburgLocal
-
Pippa Middleton's father-in-law under investigation over suspected rapeLifestyle
-
13 people arrested for trespassing in ClaremontLocal
-
Ncobo takes aim at Safa for supporting Jordaan amid rape allegationLocal
-
AfriForum reiterates its case for old SA flagLocal
Popular Topics
-
SABC awaits full report on Sakina Kamwendo's abrupt removal from airLocal
-
JMPD: Over 150 people arrested for drunk driving in JoburgLocal
-
13 people arrested for trespassing in ClaremontLocal
-
Ncobo takes aim at Safa for supporting Jordaan amid rape allegationLocal
-
AfriForum reiterates its case for old SA flagLocal
-
Sanef reacts after Sakina Kamwendo’s removal from SAfm showLocal
Popular Topics
-
North Korea will take part in next two Olympics - IOC chief BachSport
-
SA runners shine at Two Oceans MarathonSport
-
Runners hit the road at Two Oceans MarathonSport
-
An emotional David Warner speaks out over ball-tampering scandalSport
-
Proteas end strong, despite losing wickets late on day oneSport
-
All systems go for 49th #OMTOMSport
-
Schwarzenegger says 'I'm back' after recovery from heart surgeryLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 30 March 2018Lifestyle
-
SANDF invites SA to visit Rand Show exhibitionLocal
-
Lady Gaga launches mental health awareness fundraiserLifestyle
-
Sam Smith's crippling anxietyLifestyle
-
Starbucks coffee in California must have cancer warning, judge saysWorld
-
Nick Gordon enters not guilty pleaLifestyle
-
Ryan Seacrest has police report filed against himLifestyle
-
London zoo animals enjoy festive Easter egg treatsLifestyle
-
PE political events indication of DA, EFF tussle for number 2 spot - analystPolitics
-
Maimane: ANC, EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay don't care about govtPolitics
-
NMB council meeting continues following disruptions and scufflesPolitics
-
[OPINION] The beginning of the end for the toxic impact of money on politicsOpinion
-
NMB Mayor Trollip's no confidence vote cancelledPolitics
-
Athol Trollip’s future as NMB mayor at centre of heated council sittingLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] Better health services rest on building trust among workersOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] EFF’s move in NMB – let the political chaos reign supremeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why the election of a black senator won’t dent racism in ItalyOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa has started the clean-up. But can he turn the state around?Opinion
-
[OPINION] A lament for the state of our democracyOpinion
-
[BOOK EXCERPT] The untold story of MLK and RFKOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Starbucks coffee in California must have cancer warning, judge saysWorld
-
Under Armour says 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts breachedBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand extends losses after central bank rate cutBusiness
-
Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxesBusiness
-
[AMABHUNGANE EXCLUSIVE] Zuma-linked spies 'capture' key airports serviceLocal
-
Tiger Brands, Enterprise Foods to have chance to oppose class action suitBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
CT Community Policing Forums say R3.2 million not enough
The funds allocated by the provincial government to the Community Policing Forums were due to be spent on training and resourcing community crime fighters.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Community Policing Forums say the R3.2 million allocated to them by the provincial government is not enough.
The forums say they aim to nurture a clean, safe and accessible business and residential environment in the City of Cape Town.
The funds allocated were due to be spent on training and resourcing community crime fighters.
The department tabled its budget this week.
The Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum's Abie Isaacs says they receive approximately R3,000 a month from the provincial government.
He says the funding is simply not enough.
Isaacs adds the structure deals with a range of challenges including gangsterism, domestic violence and drug related crimes.
Lansdowne CPF’s Rafique Foflonker says the department is ‘a little on the shy side’ considering that the funding must be spread across 150 CPFs, 16 Cluster Boards and the Provincial Board.
However, Foflonker says they will have to do the best they can with the little they get.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 30 March 201811 hours ago
-
Sanef reacts after Sakina Kamwendo’s removal from SAfm show4 hours ago
-
Ncobo takes aim at Safa for supporting Jordaan amid rape allegation3 hours ago
-
AfriForum reiterates its case for old SA flag3 hours ago
-
SA runners shine at Two Oceans Marathon5 hours ago
-
Six pedestrians dead, seven injured after Pietermaritzburg crash6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.