CT Community Policing Forums say R3.2 million not enough

The funds allocated by the provincial government to the Community Policing Forums were due to be spent on training and resourcing community crime fighters.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Community Policing Forums say the R3.2 million allocated to them by the provincial government is not enough.

The forums say they aim to nurture a clean, safe and accessible business and residential environment in the City of Cape Town.

The funds allocated were due to be spent on training and resourcing community crime fighters.

The department tabled its budget this week.

The Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum's Abie Isaacs says they receive approximately R3,000 a month from the provincial government.

He says the funding is simply not enough.

Isaacs adds the structure deals with a range of challenges including gangsterism, domestic violence and drug related crimes.

Lansdowne CPF’s Rafique Foflonker says the department is ‘a little on the shy side’ considering that the funding must be spread across 150 CPFs, 16 Cluster Boards and the Provincial Board.

However, Foflonker says they will have to do the best they can with the little they get.