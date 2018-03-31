Capetonians urged to save water despite recent rains

This past week, Cape Town had two days of rain but it is still not enough to break the back of the drought.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Local Government Department says despite the recent rain in Cape Town, people shouldn’t stop saving water.

The provincial government says people shouldn’t become complacent.

Dam levels in the province are currently at 18.2% which is still dangerously low.

The department's James-Brent Styan said: “We are very happy for the rain we received over the Easter weekend. Every little bit helps but we urged people not to become complacent - do not use more water. Please continue to save much water as possible.”

In stark contrast to the Cape, dams in Gauteng are filled to the brim.