Cape Chamber to oppose proposed fuel levy in WC

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it’s opposing the proposed fuel levy which could be implemented in the Western Cape over the next few years.

The chamber says a fuel increase will be unfair and hard on the poor.

Finance MEC Ivan Meyer said in April last year the Cabinet instructed the department to do a feasibility study on the fuel tax. They are now updating the research. Meyer said the process would take about five to six years before being implemented in the province. The provincial government said they needed funding to maintain and build roads.

But president of the Cape Chamber Janine Myburgh has expressed concern.

“The idea of an updated fuel levy is not new, but it’s rapidly becoming an outdated concept. The idea was proposed and approved by the Treasury 13 years ago, when the ANC ran the provincial government. It was never implemented and a lot of things have changed since then.”

Myburgh adds modern diesel and turbo-charged petrol vehicles have become more fuel efficient, but the poor mainly drive older cars which are not fuel efficient.

This means that they will be paying more than people who can afford new cars.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)