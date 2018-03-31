Popular Topics
An emotional David Warner speaks out over ball-tampering scandal

Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft received bans after the ball-tampering incident.

A screengrab shows David Warner who was emotional during a press briefing on his involvement in the Australia ball-tampering scandal, on 30 March 2018.
A screengrab shows David Warner who was emotional during a press briefing on his involvement in the Australia ball-tampering scandal, on 30 March 2018.
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – An emotional David Warner has again apologised for his part in the ball-tampering incident, saying he’ll regret it for as long as he lives.

Earlier this week, Warner apologised on his official Twitter account.

Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft received bans after the ball-tampering incident.

Both Warner and Smith have been banned for a year, while Bancroft was issued a nine-month ban following the third Test against South Africa.

During the press briefing on Friday night, Warner apologised for his actions.

“I apologise for my actions and the effect it has had on our game under your care and control.”

He adds: “I apologise for my actions and I take full responsibility for my part in what happened on day three of the Newlands Test.”

He has also accepted the ban and apologised to the South African cricket community.

“I want you to know that I fully support your review into the culture of the Australian cricket team. To South African players, administration and fans, I apologise unreservedly for my part in this and I am sorry. I brought the game into disrepute on your soil. South Africa is a fine cricketing nation and deserves better from its guests and deserves better from me.”

Warner says he’s heartbroken as he won’t be taking to the field with my teammates.

“Right now it is hard to know what comes next but first and foremost, is the wellbeing of my family.”

While he’s apologised to all Australians, he has been criticised for side-stepping questions during the briefing.

"To the fans and the lovers of the game who have supported and inspired me on my journey as a cricketer, I want to sincerely apologise for betraying your trust in me. I have let you down badly. I hope in time I can find a way to repay you for all you've given me and possibly earn your respect again."

When asked whether any other players or coaches were aware of the ball-tampering, he simply said: "I'm here today to accept my responsibility for my part, my involvement for what happened in Cape Town. It's inexcusable. I'm deeply sorry. As I said, I'll do everything I can to earn that respect back from the Australian public."

He was also asked whether the incident was his idea.

"As I said, I'm here to take full responsibility for the part that I played in this. It's extremely regrettable, I'm very sorry. I really just want to move on from this."

Some people have taken to social media after the briefing in support of Warner but others were not convinced.

On possibly retiring, Warner said he would meet with his family before making any decisions.

"That's something that I'll continue to sit down with my family and weigh up all my considerations before I make any decisions."

