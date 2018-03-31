AfriForum reiterates its case for old SA flag

The organisation is challenging an Equality Court application filed by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to ban the flag.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum says if the old South African flag is banned, the LGBTI rainbow flag will follow too.

The foundation filed the application to the court for an order declaring that displays of the apartheid flag constitute hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.

AfriForum’s Ernst Roets says: “The argument on why the old South African flag should be banned is because of its offence… there are many polls which found the majority of people in South Africa have a problem with homosexuality. It’s an extremely slippery slope if we try to say if something offends him or her and then that symbol has to be banned. If they really want to ban the flag they should come up with a better argument than that.”