Ace Ncobo takes aim at Safa for supporting Danny Jordaan amid rape allegation

Jordaan is facing charges of rape set against him by singer and former African National Congress MP Jennifer Ferguson.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African referee Ace Ncobo says he's more concerned about Danny Jordaan resigning from South African Football Association (Safa) for violating the statute of Fifa and Safa.

Ncobo says when it comes to allegations of rape, it’s important the matter is left to the courts to handle.

He says Safa’s accusation that media has been unfair to Jordaan is ludicrous.

“The media has only reported on facts. But when people are power and they’re not used to people telling the truth when it’s uncomfortable, they will always blame the media for having reported on those things.”

On Friday, Safa said Jordaan was unfairly treated by the media regarding the rape allegations against him.

Safa’s national executive committee announced on Thursday afternoon that it fully supports Jordaan.

NEC member Poobalan Govender-Sammy read out a statement. “The worrying tendency of a trial by the media… you’re all used to this because Zuma seems to have been tried by the media as well. This is outside of established structures.”

Ncobo revealed in a Twitter post that at least three more women will soon lay charges against Jordaan.

