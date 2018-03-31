Ace Ncobo takes aim at Safa for supporting Danny Jordaan amid rape allegation
Jordaan is facing charges of rape set against him by singer and former African National Congress MP Jennifer Ferguson.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African referee Ace Ncobo says he's more concerned about Danny Jordaan resigning from South African Football Association (Safa) for violating the statute of Fifa and Safa.
Jordaan is facing charges of rape set against him by singer and former African National Congress MP Jennifer Ferguson.
Ncobo says when it comes to allegations of rape, it’s important the matter is left to the courts to handle.
He says Safa’s accusation that media has been unfair to Jordaan is ludicrous.
“The media has only reported on facts. But when people are power and they’re not used to people telling the truth when it’s uncomfortable, they will always blame the media for having reported on those things.”
On Friday, Safa said Jordaan was unfairly treated by the media regarding the rape allegations against him.
Safa’s national executive committee announced on Thursday afternoon that it fully supports Jordaan.
NEC member Poobalan Govender-Sammy read out a statement. “The worrying tendency of a trial by the media… you’re all used to this because Zuma seems to have been tried by the media as well. This is outside of established structures.”
Ncobo revealed in a Twitter post that at least three more women will soon lay charges against Jordaan.
LISTEN: Jennifer Ferguson: We know there are more than just 3 of us
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 30 March 2018
-
Ace Ncobo: Three more women will lay charges against Danny Jordaan
-
Six pedestrians dead, seven injured after Pietermaritzburg crash
-
An emotional David Warner speaks out over ball-tampering scandal
-
SA runners shine at Two Oceans Marathon
-
Suspect arrested for trying to bribe police officers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.