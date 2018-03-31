13 people arrested for trespassing in Claremont

The arrests were made after a group of 93 people invaded the Barkley House building in Harfield Road.

CAPE TOWN - Seven men and six women were arrested for trespassing after they illegally occupied a building in Claremont.

The building was previously used as a residence for Claremont High School learners.

The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason says law enforcement officers have now cleared the building.

“The building which belongs to the provincial government in Claremont has been cleared of all inhabitants by Saps and other role players. A private security company will secure access to the building.”