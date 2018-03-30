Vaal Dam reaches full capacity
The Water and Sanitation Department says it is significant as the rest of the country battles with a shortage of water.
JOHANNESBURG – The Vaal Dam has reached its full capacity with levels hitting the 100% mark.
The last time the dam was this full was in February last year.
The Water and Sanitation Department says it is significant as the rest of the country battles with a shortage of water.
Two weeks ago, the Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize declared the water crisis a national state of disaster.
The Water Department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the recant rain has added to the Vaal Dam.
“We’re still in a very comfortable situation and doesn’t require us to actually do any releases as well as considering that we’re reaching the end of our rainy season.”
