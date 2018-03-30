Popular Topics
Vaal Dam reaches full capacity

The Water and Sanitation Department says it is significant as the rest of the country battles with a shortage of water.

The Vaal dam reached 97.8 % capacity on 26 February 2017 following heavy rains across Gauteng. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
The Vaal dam reached 97.8 % capacity on 26 February 2017 following heavy rains across Gauteng. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Vaal Dam has reached its full capacity with levels hitting the 100% mark.

The last time the dam was this full was in February last year.

The Water and Sanitation Department says it is significant as the rest of the country battles with a shortage of water.

Two weeks ago, the Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize declared the water crisis a national state of disaster.

The Water Department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the recant rain has added to the Vaal Dam.

“We’re still in a very comfortable situation and doesn’t require us to actually do any releases as well as considering that we’re reaching the end of our rainy season.”

