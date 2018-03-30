Three people killed in suspected taxi violence in Joubert Park

An unknown gunman randomly opened fire on a group of people at the Joubert Park taxi rank late last night.

JOHANNESBURG – Three people have died and two others have been wounded in a suspected taxi violence incident at a rank in Gauteng.

An unknown gunman randomly opened fire on a group of people at the Joubert Park taxi rank late last night.

Police have identified two of the deceased as taxi owners and one of the wounded is a taxi driver.