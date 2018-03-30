Spotted! Ramaphosa flies economy
A snapshot of the President that’s been shared on Twitter, shows the Number One citizen sitting in the window seat.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa was spotted flying economy class on a domestic flight on Friday.
A snapshot of the President that’s been shared on Twitter, shows the Number One citizen sitting in the window seat of a SAfair flight to Durban.
President Ramaphosa on-board a Fly SafAir flight to Durban this morning... #NewDawnThings @MYANC @Powerfm987 @ewnreporter @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/4IIH0LaDix— Mlimandlela Ndamase (@PrinceNdamase) March 30, 2018
Twitter users have reacted to the picture, applauding Ramaphosa for saving taxpayers’ money by choosing a more ‘cost effective’ way to travel.
Ramaphosa today flew on FlySafair— Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) March 30, 2018
All ministers might as well fly economy domestically after all taxpayers pay for their flights on business pic.twitter.com/7if8DapyST
Dear Zim President @edmnangagwa .Kindly spot SA President Ramaphosa flying economy class. Wish you can do same . Thanks pic.twitter.com/OZuQLV4Pmf— Rufaz--Jerera❤King❤ (@Mavhure) March 30, 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa.After an hour in economy class. pic.twitter.com/DeasrB7hYw— M'baku (@dumigwebu) March 30, 2018
The President has won some hearts by promoting himself as accessible and keen to be amongst the masses.
At the beginning of the year, Ramaphosa began walking community members in the Western Cape and then in Gauteng, adding that the exercise allows him to interact with ordinary South Africans and learn about their plights first hand.
WATCH: Ramaphosa encourages healthy lifestyle on Cape Flats walk
Popular in Local
-
‘Comply and complain later’ RTMC tells aggrieved traffic officers
-
Vaal Dam reaches full capacity
-
[AMABHUNGANE EXCLUSIVE] Zuma-linked spies 'capture' key airports service
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 March 2018
-
Rainy weather expected to hit different parts of SA
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 28 March 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.