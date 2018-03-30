Spotted! Ramaphosa flies economy

A snapshot of the President that’s been shared on Twitter, shows the Number One citizen sitting in the window seat.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa was spotted flying economy class on a domestic flight on Friday.

A snapshot of the President that’s been shared on Twitter, shows the Number One citizen sitting in the window seat of a SAfair flight to Durban.

Twitter users have reacted to the picture, applauding Ramaphosa for saving taxpayers’ money by choosing a more ‘cost effective’ way to travel.

All ministers might as well fly economy domestically after all taxpayers pay for their flights on business pic.twitter.com/7if8DapyST — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) March 30, 2018

Dear Zim President @edmnangagwa .Kindly spot SA President Ramaphosa flying economy class. Wish you can do same . Thanks pic.twitter.com/OZuQLV4Pmf — Rufaz--Jerera❤King❤ (@Mavhure) March 30, 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa.After an hour in economy class. pic.twitter.com/DeasrB7hYw — M'baku (@dumigwebu) March 30, 2018

The President has won some hearts by promoting himself as accessible and keen to be amongst the masses.

At the beginning of the year, Ramaphosa began walking community members in the Western Cape and then in Gauteng, adding that the exercise allows him to interact with ordinary South Africans and learn about their plights first hand.

