SANDF invites SA to visit Rand Show exhibition

Over 400,000 people are expected to stream through the rand show gates over the four-day period to seek bargains and entertainment.

FILE: A SANDF vehicle seen in Johannesburg on 9 November 2013 during a parade. Picture: EWN.
FILE: A SANDF vehicle seen in Johannesburg on 9 November 2013 during a parade. Picture: EWN.
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The ministry of defence and military veterans says it hopes all South Africans who are able will visit the annual Rand Show this weekend after the Easter extravaganza opened its doors on Friday.

Over 400,000 people are expected to stream through the rand show gates over the four-day period to seek bargains and entertainment.

The ministry says the rand show is a highlight of its calendar, as it gives South Africans the chance to see what exactly the ministry of defence is all about.

Spokesperson Joy Peter says all are welcome to the Easter festivities.
“We have now officially opened the Rand Show and we hope everyone will come around and have a look at what we are about as the defence force.”

