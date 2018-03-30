Rainy weather expected to hit different parts of SA

The service says thunderstorms are expected in Gauteng and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service says rainy weather conditions may put a damper on Easter break festivities today in different parts of the country.

However, forecaster Wayne Venter says the showers in Gauteng should be short-lived and temperatures are expected to pick up tomorrow.

“In some parts there might be some showers coming through, but mostly for the part of this weekend we’re not expecting much in terms of rainfall. We just have little bit of cloud cover coming through in the afternoons and evening hours.”