Rainy weather expected to hit different parts of SA

The service says thunderstorms are expected in Gauteng and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy rain and flash floods affected traffic in Johannesburg and surrounding areas on 23 March 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Heavy rain and flash floods affected traffic in Johannesburg and surrounding areas on 23 March 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service says rainy weather conditions may put a damper on Easter break festivities today in different parts of the country.

The service says thunderstorms are expected in Gauteng and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

However, forecaster Wayne Venter says the showers in Gauteng should be short-lived and temperatures are expected to pick up tomorrow.

“In some parts there might be some showers coming through, but mostly for the part of this weekend we’re not expecting much in terms of rainfall. We just have little bit of cloud cover coming through in the afternoons and evening hours.”

