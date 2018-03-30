Proteas remain in the driver's seat at The Wanderers

AB de Villiers and Aiden Markram are still at the crease, keeping South Africa firmly in the driving seat so far on day one.

JOHANNESBURG – The fourth and final test between South Africa and Australia got underway on Friday morning at The Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Shortly after lunch, Hashim Amla was dismissed for 27 being caught brilliantly in the slips off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

Markram reached his century from 152 balls in what has been a batting masterclass thus far. The opener taking calculated risks and playing well-controlled shots.

AB de Villiers walked to the crease, resulting in cheers from all parts of stadium, the crowd favourite providing a supporting role for opener Aiden Markram.

Earlier in the day, Nathan Lyon had an appeal that was unsuccessful against AB de Villiers; replays showing the ball was set to miss leg-stump.

The Proteas brought reached the 200 mark just after the 60th over.

AB de Villiers and Aiden Markram are still at the crease, keeping South Africa firmly in the driving seat so far on day one.