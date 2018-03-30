Proteas off to a good start at The Bullring

JOHANNESBURG – The fourth and final test between South Africa and Australia got underway on Friday morning at The Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, The Proteas got off to a good start scoring at just under three runs an over in the first hour of play.

Aiden Markram was the aggressor scoring the majority of the runs in the opening stages – scoring thirty of the fifty runs in the opening fifty-run partnership with Dean Elgar. Playing numerous well-timed shots around the field.

Australia have been brilliant in the field; producing a number boundary-saving stops. At drinks, South Africa were 35/0 at drinks.

Shortly after drinks, Dean Elgar was caught in the covers off the bowling of Nathan Lyon for 19. Lyon getting the better of the batsman once again this series.

Elgar meanwhile, pushed forward throughout the first two hours, which included a six over mid-on off the bowling Nathan Lyon. The opener reaching his half century just before lunch off 90 balls including seven 4s and one 6.

South Africa head into lunch on 88/1 with Hashim Amla and Aidn Markram at the crease.

The Proteas have had a well-balanced morning and will hope to continue the focussed batting performance after lunch.

