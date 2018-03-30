Proteas end strong, despite losing wickets late on day one

Australia's Pat Cummins was the silver lining for the Australian bowlers, with Chadd Sayers getting two wickets on day one of his debut.

JOHANNESBURG – The proteas have reached close of play on day 1 of the final test against Australia in control of the first test despite losing wickets late in the day.

Captain, FAF du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first. It was a decision that paid off as opening batsmen, Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar went at just under three runs an over before Elgar was dismissed courtesy of Pat Cummins for 19.

Hashim Amla added 27 runs to the board before being caught brilliantly in the slips. Pat Cummins once again getting the scalp of Amla.

AB de Villiers walked to the crease, resulting in cheers from all parts of stadium, the crowd favourite providing a supporting role for opener Aiden Markram.

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram reached his century from 152 balls in what was been a batting masterclass. The opener taking calculated risks and playing well-controlled shots. He went on to score 152 runs, being dismissed a ball after raising his bat.

Earlier in the day, Nathan Lyon had an appeal that was unsuccessful against ab de Villiers; replays showing the ball was set to miss leg-stump.

Faf du Plessis was back in the pavilion after facing just one ball being trapped leg before which seemed to have temporarily shifted the momentum in favour of Australia.

Momentum seemed to have shifted in favour of the Australians after FAF was trapped leg before, but after a poor over from Mitchell marsh South Africa regained control.

Ab de Villiers reaching his half century with Temba Bavuma supporting him. Their partnership has just passing the 50 mark before de villiers was caught behind after the finest edges. De Villiers appealed the decision which was unsuccessful.

It seemed like The Proteas were heading towards a relatively comfortable end of day’s play for South Africa, however, following Temba Bavuma’s dismissal in for a duck, Australia will go back to the hotel hoping to wrap up the tail on Saturday morning.

Pat Cummins was the silver lining for the Australian bowlers, with Chadd Sayers getting two wickets on day one of his debut; getting the scalps of de Villiers and Rabada.

The Proteas end the day on 313/6

Play is set to get underway at 10am on Saturday morning.