Police hunt suspect in Joburg taxi rank shooting
Three people were killed while two others were injured after the shooter opened fire at the Joubert Park taxi rank.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are searching for gunmen who killed three people and wounded two others during a suspected taxi violence shooting in Johannesburg CBD.
The suspect opened fire at the Joubert Park taxi rank on Thursday night.
Two of the deceased are taxi owners while the third person's identity is still unknown.
A taxi driver and street vendor were injured in the shooting.
The police's Mavela Masondo says: “We are appealing to the community that if there is anyone who has information that can assist to apprehend the suspect can they please come forward or call the crime stop number.”
