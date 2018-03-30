Parliament committee on transport to tackle governance issues at Prasa

Transport minister Blade Nzimande was expected to announce ministerial interventions at the Passenger Rail Agency this week but this has been postponed indefinitely.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament's Transport committee will be tackling issues of governance at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) as one of its top priorities when it resumes its duties next quarter.

It follows the resignation of interim board chairperson Tintswalo Makhubele two weeks ago.

Parliament's transport portfolio committee chairperson Dikeledi Magadzi says she's hopeful Nzimande will announce a permanent Prasa board soon.

Magadzi says when Parliament comes back from recess, MPs will visit Cape Town's troubled Central line.

“We’re definitely concerned because governance issues can only be addressed when there’s a permanent board, a permanent group CEO, who will be able to oversee those things with authority.”

The service has stabilised somewhat after security was beefed up following attacks on security officials last month.

However, commuters are still experiencing lengthy delays due to vandalism and defective train sets.

At the same time, the Public Protector is investigating a complaint from transport union, UNTU, on why Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker's special leave was lifted amid a disciplinary inquiry.