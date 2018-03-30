Popular Topics
Over 40 attacks recorded on Table Mountain since beginning of 2018

In the latest incident this past Sunday, three armed attackers held a group of 11 people at gunpoint while robbing them of their belongings.

A view of Cape Town from the Table Mountain. Picture: freeimages.com
A view of Cape Town from the Table Mountain. Picture: freeimages.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Table Mountain Security Action Group says there have been more than 40 attacks on the mountain since the start of the year.

In the latest incident this past Sunday, three armed attackers held a group of 11 people at gunpoint while robbing them of their belongings.

The group was making its way along the Kwaggas trail near Duiker Island at the time.

On the same day, a cyclist was attacked while completing the Tokai-mast ride.

No arrests have yet been made in either of the attacks.

The group's Andre Van Schalkwyk says, “And if we continue on this trajectory we’re not going to be looking very good.

“But it’s not really about the numbers or statistics because it’s more about the impact and the consequences of this continued rise in these crimes and the nature of these violent crimes.”

In January, nine people were robbed and five of them stabbed while on a hiking trail on the mountain above Kalk Bay.

