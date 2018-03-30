Nzimande concerned after Easter Weekend crashes claim 31 lives
The minister says he is concerned following three accidents that have resulted in multiple fatalities on South African roads.
JOHANNESBURG – Transport minister Blade Nzimande has expressed concern over the high death toll as the Easter Weekend kicks off.
This comes after three accidents occurred, resulting in multiple fatalities on South African roads.
It's understood the three accidents killed a total of 31 people, including three children.
Nzimande says he has approached the Road Accident Fund to provide now bereaved families with support and comfort.
Transport ministry spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says a full investigation into the accidents has been launched.
“Minister Nzimande confirms that the road traffic management corporation and the police are conducting mechanical investigations which involve determining the roadworthy status of the vehicles involved to establish if that contributed to these crashes.”
Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says many motorists are still making their way out of Gauteng in a northerly direction towards Limpopo as well as KwaZulu-Natal.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar says close to 100 people were arrested last night for drunken driving.
“There were about 100 drivers arrested for drunken driving last night, and some more road side check operations will be held today. Motorists are urged to obey the road traffic rules. Stick to the speed limit, don’t drink and drive, don’t overload vehicles and don’t be reckless on the roads.”
