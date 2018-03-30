Motion of no confidence in Trollip to be debated within next 14 days
The Nelson Mandela Bay Council was the scene of chaotic disruptions and heavy exchanges as Council members disagreed on the way forward.
CAPE TOWN – A motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip is set to be debated within the next fourteen days.
The Council meeting was disrupted on several occasions after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and UDM staged a walk-out as speaker Jonathan Lawack refused to allow a vote of no confidence in himself.
Opposition Councillors pushed for the vote against Mayor Athol Trollip to go ahead, but Lawack stuck to his ruling that the special meeting, dealing with the motion against him and other councillors, must be adjourned.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says two technical issues led to the collapse of the council meeting yesterday.
“The DA’s refusal to have the motion of no confidence in the Speaker go first before the motion of no confidence in the Mayor. the second question had to do with the questions of secret ballot which the DA refused that the vote be conducted under secret ballot.”
He says the party remains focused on removing Trollip from his position.
Council concluded with business by passing the metro's adjusted budget.
