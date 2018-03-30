Listeriosis death toll rises to 189
The NICD suspects more cases will still be reported as the incubation period of listeriosis can be up to 70 days.
JOHANNESBURG – The listeriosis death toll has risen to 189. Rainbow Chickens and Enterprise have been singled out by the Health Department with their polony testing positive for the ST6 type strain.
The products have since the recall been pulled off shop shelves.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says since the recall of Rainbow Chickens and Enterprise polony almost a month ago 23 more cases of listeriosis have been confirmed.
The NICD suspects more cases will still be reported as the incubation period of listeriosis can be up to 70 days.
The 23 people in question all contracted listeriosis prior to the recall.
Only 10 of them consumed the implicated food products and two had direct contact with it.
LAWSUIT
Meanwhile, lawyers pushing for a class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands and Enterprise Foods say they will be approaching the deputy Judge President to expedite the matter.
The application for a class action lawsuit was filed in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.
Those who've been affected want the companies to be found liable for the deaths and injuries caused.
Lawyer Richard Spoor explained why this is so important.
He said: “Tiger, on our version, produced and distributed foodstuffs, ready to eat foodstuffs contaminated with a deadly poison. I think people forget, this disease kills one in five people who contract it.”
Popular in Local
-
[AMABHUNGANE EXCLUSIVE] Zuma-linked spies 'capture' key airports service
-
Concerns raised over irregular appointment & contracts at SA air traffic service
-
Rainy weather expected to hit different parts of SA
-
Sitole says unable provide details about meeting with Ipid official
-
Sapu hope Momberg jail sentence will set precedence for racists
-
13 people killed in separate road crashes in KZN
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.