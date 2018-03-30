Lady Gaga launches mental health awareness fundraiser
Lady Gaga launched a mental health awareness fundraiser in honour of her 32nd birthday on Wednesday.
The 'Born This Way' hitmaker took to her Facebook account on her birthday to share details of a charity fundraiser to help raise money for her non-profit organisation, the Born This Way Foundation, which aims to promote "mental wellness".
Posting the fundraiser on Facebook, she wrote: "For my 32nd birthday I'm asking for your help in creating a kinder and braver world. Born This Way Foundation works with young people to build a future that they deserve and we know is possible! Join us in promoting mental wellness and spreading love, kindness, and bravery. Help us achieve our goal raised in honor of BTWF's sixth anniversary. (sic)"
As of the time of writing, the fundraiser has managed to rake in almost $30,000 of the $32,000 goal set by the 'Million Reasons' singer.
The Born This Way Foundation was set up in 2011, and aims to help young people build a "kinder and braver world" for the future.
A description of the charity on its website reads: "Born This Way Foundation is committed to supporting the wellness of young people and empowering them to build a kinder and braver world. Focusing on fostering kindness and mental wellness, the foundation leverages innovative programming, quality research, and authentic partnerships in order to: demonstrate the potential of kindness to transform lives and communities, validate the emotions of young people, and eradicate the stigma around mental health."
In 2016, Gaga herself revealed she suffered from PTSD after allegedly being raped at the age of 19 by a man who was 20 years older than her.
After visiting an LGBT youth centre in November 2016, she said: "I told the kids today that I suffer from a mental illness. I suffer from PTSD. I've never told anyone that before, so here we are. But the kindness that's shown to me by doctors as well as my family, and my friends, it's really saved my life. I have a mental illness, and I struggle with that mental illness every day."
