KZN MEC threatens tough action following killer taxi crash

A minibus taxi travelling from Greytown to Msinga lost control, killing 14 people including a six-month-old baby.

Picture: EWN Traffic
Picture: EWN Traffic
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Mxolisi Kaunda says he will clamp-down on illegal taxi operations in the province following an accident which claimed 14 lives on Thursday night.

A minibus taxi travelling from Greytown to Msinga lost control, killing 14 people including a six-month-old baby.

The MEC says reports show that the vehicle was overloaded, unroadworthy and didn't have an operating license.

Spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says the department won't stand for unlawfulness on the roads.

“The MEC’s of the view that a serious clampdown must be embarked upon to clamp down all illegal operations in KZN, but particularly in the Umzinyathi district.”

