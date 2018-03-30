Gauteng Safety depart launches law enforcement plan for Easter Weekend

MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says anyone who does not comply with the rules of the road will be dealt with.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Community Safety Department has launched an integrated law enforcement plan for all roads throughout the province during the Easter long weekend.

The department says the plan is to increase police visibility through roadblocks.

Not only motorists but pedestrians have been cautioned to remain alert during this time.

“We were also fortunate that that some of the officers that were deployed to other provinces for either by national traffic or by Saps have been recalled to come and concentrate in Gauteng. About 1,266 officers were brought back to come and assist with these operations.”