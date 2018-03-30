Gauteng Safety depart launches law enforcement plan for Easter Weekend
MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says anyone who does not comply with the rules of the road will be dealt with.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Community Safety Department has launched an integrated law enforcement plan for all roads throughout the province during the Easter long weekend.
The department says the plan is to increase police visibility through roadblocks.
Not only motorists but pedestrians have been cautioned to remain alert during this time.
MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says anyone who does not comply with the rules of the road will be dealt with.
“We were also fortunate that that some of the officers that were deployed to other provinces for either by national traffic or by Saps have been recalled to come and concentrate in Gauteng. About 1,266 officers were brought back to come and assist with these operations.”
Popular in Local
-
[AMABHUNGANE EXCLUSIVE] Zuma-linked spies 'capture' key airports service
-
Sitole says unable provide details about meeting with Ipid official
-
KZN woman shot & wounded in altercation over parking space
-
EFF & UDM walk out of debate on NMB Mayor Trollip's future
-
Rainy weather expected to hit different parts of SA
-
Cele: Appointment of new police leadership part of turnaround strategy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.