EPL Picks: Chelsea host Spurs; City look to increase lead at the top

JOHANNESBURG – Game week 32 continues in the English Premier League after the international break saw many Premier League players representing their countries.

Over the course of the weekend there are a number of exciting fixtures taking place. The most important ones having a massive impact on European qualification and the fight for survival.

Liverpool open the weekend’s action when they travel to Crystal Palace. A win for The Reds – who will have a Manchester City in the back of their minds – travel to Crystal Palace. A win for Jurgen Klopp’s men will see them go above Manchester United to second – who host Swansea.

Newcastle host Huddersfield Town at 4PM on Saturday.

Rafael Benitez’s men sit 13thon the log wih 13 points, two places above their opponent - one point behind. A win for either side will go a long way guaranteeing Premier League status for next season.

In what is the biggest game at the bottom of the table, Southampton travel to the London Stadium to do battle with West Ham United. The Hammers sit in 17th, two points above 18th placed Southampton. Kick-off is at 4PM.

West Ham are winless in three games losing to Swansea, Burnley and Liverpool heading into the game. Meanwhile, Southampton, is also winless in three, but getting a 0-0 draw against Stoke in the process.

In the game that will excite Londoners, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Antonio Conte’s men. Chelsea are hoping to bounce back after a Champions League exit and a few disappointing results including losses to both Manchester clubs. Kick-off on Sunday is at 5PM.

City travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton who have recovered well after a poor start to the season.