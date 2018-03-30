Cele pleased with appointment of Lieutenant general Tebello Mosikili

Lieutenant general Tebello Mosikili is the former national head of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

PRETORIA – Police Minister Bheki Cele says he’s particularly pleased with the appointment of the new detective services divisional commissioner because of her experience in combatting crimes against women and children.

Cele and Sitole also announced the appoint of divisional commissioners for crime intelligence and protection and security services as well as a new free state provincial commissioner.

The Police Minister believes the appointment of Mosikili as the head of detective services will see greater emphasis on combatting crimes against women and children.

“I’m very glad with the appointment of the Head of Detectives. Surely she will be putting more effort as she comes from that environment where she had been protecting women and children, with an emphasis on the safety of women and children in the Republic of South Africa.”

Cele further welcomed lieutenant-general Anthony Jacobs as the crime intelligence divisional commissioner, saying the need for a complete overhaul of the environment is a priority.

At the same time, Minister Cele says the fight against illegal activity requires a Crime Intelligence division that is focused and progressive.

“The need for the complete overhaul of that environment remains a priority for the new leadership. Equally, Detective Services needs re-engineering and repositioning in order to do justice to its core business of resolving crime.”

Cele says these appointments are aimed at advancing the police’s core mandate of fighting crime.

The minimum years of experience of these new lieutenant-generals is 23 years.