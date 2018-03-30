Cele pleased with appointment of Lieutenant general Tebello Mosikili
Lieutenant general Tebello Mosikili is the former national head of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
PRETORIA – Police Minister Bheki Cele says he’s particularly pleased with the appointment of the new detective services divisional commissioner because of her experience in combatting crimes against women and children.
Lieutenant general Tebello Mosikili is the former national head of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
Cele and Sitole also announced the appoint of divisional commissioners for crime intelligence and protection and security services as well as a new free state provincial commissioner.
The Police Minister believes the appointment of Mosikili as the head of detective services will see greater emphasis on combatting crimes against women and children.
“I’m very glad with the appointment of the Head of Detectives. Surely she will be putting more effort as she comes from that environment where she had been protecting women and children, with an emphasis on the safety of women and children in the Republic of South Africa.”
Cele further welcomed lieutenant-general Anthony Jacobs as the crime intelligence divisional commissioner, saying the need for a complete overhaul of the environment is a priority.
At the same time, Minister Cele says the fight against illegal activity requires a Crime Intelligence division that is focused and progressive.
“The need for the complete overhaul of that environment remains a priority for the new leadership. Equally, Detective Services needs re-engineering and repositioning in order to do justice to its core business of resolving crime.”
Cele says these appointments are aimed at advancing the police’s core mandate of fighting crime.
The minimum years of experience of these new lieutenant-generals is 23 years.
Popular in Local
-
[AMABHUNGANE EXCLUSIVE] Zuma-linked spies 'capture' key airports service
-
Rainy weather expected to hit different parts of SA
-
Sitole says unable provide details about meeting with Ipid official
-
Sapu hope Momberg jail sentence will set precedence for racists
-
KZN woman shot & wounded in altercation over parking space
-
Motion of no confidence in Trollip to be debated within next 14 days
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.