Analysts predict Eskom will hike tariffs further in future

There are concerns about the National Energy Regulator's move to give the public less time to comment on Eskom’s proposed 33% tariff hike.

JOHANNESBURG – Analysts predict the looming electricity hike will not be the last, and more will follow.

The public hearings on the hike have been moved forward by two weeks.

Earlier this week, credit ratings company Moody’s downgraded the utility citing a lack of clarity on its plans to turn the company's financial woes around.

Energy expert Ted Blom says the new tariffs are unacceptable and suspects more increases will follow.

“Eskom also has to put in its multi-price application. In my estimates, another 20 to 30%. I started with 20 but now with all these renewables coming on live, nobody has factored the impact of Eskom. They probably going to need 30% this year and 50% next year.”