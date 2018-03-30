All systems go for 49th #OMTOM

More than 27, 000 people are expected to participants in both the ultra and half marathons that take place on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – It’s all systems go ahead of tomorrow's old mutual two oceans marathon.

Races are set to start in Newlands and end at the University of Cape Town (UCT), with the 21km race is due to kick off at 5.50 AM on Saturday morning, followed by the 56km run following 40 minutes after.

Some of the races have already taken place this morning, including the trail and fun runs.

General manager of the old mutual two oceans marathon Carol Vosloo says: “The 49th Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon is set to take place tomorrow morning. The rain did not put a dampener on the trail runners and the fun that took place this morning at the UCT finish grounds where we saw little kiddies coming out. Even though they were soaked to the bone they had lots of fun.”

Earlier this morning saw the running of the 56m Nappy Dash. The wet conditions did little to deter the tiny athletes, with scores of enthusiastic youngsters dragging their parents along the arduous 56m route. #OMTOM2018 #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/1kQ94qU1o0 — Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) March 30, 2018

Vosloo says the event has an economic impact of over R600 million.

“The economic impact that this race has on the Western Cape is just over R675 million, which is a huge boost for the economy; from tourism to job creation and skills transfer.”