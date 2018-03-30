90 illegal occupants evicted from derelict Claremont building

A man and two women have been arrested for their involvement incident at the Barkley House building in Harfield Road.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape law enforcement officers are attempting to remove over 90 people who have illegally occupied a building in Claremont.

Thus far, a man and two women have been arrested for their involvement incident at the Barkley House building in Harfield Road.

The building is set to be demolished and was previously used to as a residence to house Claremont High School learners.

City law enforcement's Wayne Dyason says: “A group of people invaded the Barkley House building which was formerly used to house the students of the old Claremont High School but is now uninhabited. The building is earmarked for demolition, and provincial government officials are busy laying charges. All role players are on scene.”