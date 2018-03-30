28 'wanted' suspects arrested in three provinces
Law enforcement officers from the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape have joined forces for the tri-lateral cross border operation.
CAPE TOWN – Twenty-eight suspects from the police ‘wanted’ list have been arrested during a police operation spanning three provinces.
Suspects were apprehended on a range of charges varying from the illegal possession of drugs to various road traffic infringements.
Counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R80 000 were confiscated.
Over R100,000 worth of road traffic fines were also issued to motorists.
Northern Cape Police spokesperson, Captain Olebogeng Tawana, says the Departments of Home Affairs, Provincial and Municipalities Traffic Officers, formed part of the operation.
“Our operation as intelligence driven. It was a multi-disciplinary crime prevention operation for which the focus was to clamp down on criminal activities. We also seized drugs during the operation, this includes crystal meth, mandrax and dagga.”
