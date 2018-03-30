13 people killed in separate road crashes in KZN

Last night, a minibus taxi was involved in a collision resulting to the 13 deaths four people are in a critical condition in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – Three major crashes in KwaZulu-Natal have left 13 people dead and many injured in Durban.

In two other separate incidents, at least 20 people have been injured in crashes involving taxis.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie says, “At a separate crash on the R32 as well, four patients were also critically injured. On R56 near Richmond, another crash involving a mini-bus taxi left 16 people injured.”