13 people killed in separate road crashes in KZN
Last night, a minibus taxi was involved in a collision resulting to the 13 deaths four people are in a critical condition in hospital.
JOHANNESBURG – Three major crashes in KwaZulu-Natal have left 13 people dead and many injured in Durban.
In two other separate incidents, at least 20 people have been injured in crashes involving taxis.
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie says, “At a separate crash on the R32 as well, four patients were also critically injured. On R56 near Richmond, another crash involving a mini-bus taxi left 16 people injured.”
