WC traffic officials to crack down on overloaded taxis, buses

Before departing, long-distance buses and taxis will be marked with colour-coded stickers if they adhere to road safety standards.

CAPE TOWN - Long distance taxis and buses leaving the Western Cape will be marked to ensure they are not overloaded over the Easter holidays.

The move is part of the Western Cape Traffic Department’s Easter Safety Plan which was launched on Thursday.

Before departing, long-distance buses and taxis will be marked with colour-coded stickers if they adhere to road safety standards.

Traffic officials will also do a headcount of passengers.

When the transport arrives at its destination officials will conduct a two-step verification process.

Drivers found to have overloaded their vehicles can be prosecuted and vehicles can be impounded.

Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says: “We are currently checking all taxis and buses at Jogabe in Phillippi and the Hugenote Tunnel to make sure that they’re roadworthy. If the vehicles are in order, a colour-coded sticker will be placed on the windscreen.”

At a time when long-distance travel is in the spotlight, 12 people died in a bus crash in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

WATCH: WC traffic officials geared up for the Easter weekend

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)