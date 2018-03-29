WC road users urged to wear seatbelts, limit speed
With the Easter weekend kicking off, the province is expecting a busy weekend. The provincial traffic department on Thursday launched its Easter Safety plan.
CAPE TOWN - More than 17,000 vehicles have passed through the N1 toll gate in the last 24 hours.
With the Easter weekend kicking off, the province is expecting a busy weekend.
The provincial traffic department on Thursday launched its Easter Safety plan.
Traffic Chief Kenny Africa has urged passengers to buckle up and not to exceed the speeding limit.
Africa said: “Any vehicle that is equipped with a seatbelt, the driver and passengers of that vehicle must wear the seatbelt. What we experience in our roads, people tend to believe if they’re in a motor vehicle it’s only the driver and the front passenger that needs to wear the safety belt, everybody in the vehicle must use the safety belt."
WATCH: WC traffic officials geared up for Easter weekend
Popular in Local
-
[AMABHUNGANE EXCLUSIVE] Zuma-linked spies 'capture' key airports service
-
EFF & UDM walk out of debate on NMB Mayor Trollip's future
-
NMB Mayor Trollip's no confidence vote cancelled
-
Maimane: ANC, EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay don't care about govt
-
Police Minister Bheki Cele announces new appointments
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 28 March 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.