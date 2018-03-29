WC road users urged to wear seatbelts, limit speed

With the Easter weekend kicking off, the province is expecting a busy weekend. The provincial traffic department on Thursday launched its Easter Safety plan.

CAPE TOWN - More than 17,000 vehicles have passed through the N1 toll gate in the last 24 hours.

With the Easter weekend kicking off, the province is expecting a busy weekend.

The provincial traffic department on Thursday launched its Easter Safety plan.

Traffic Chief Kenny Africa has urged passengers to buckle up and not to exceed the speeding limit.

Africa said: “Any vehicle that is equipped with a seatbelt, the driver and passengers of that vehicle must wear the seatbelt. What we experience in our roads, people tend to believe if they’re in a motor vehicle it’s only the driver and the front passenger that needs to wear the safety belt, everybody in the vehicle must use the safety belt."

WATCH: WC traffic officials geared up for Easter weekend