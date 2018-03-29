'Vicki Momberg’s jail term sends strong message to unrepentant racists'

Momberg’s jail term is being hailed as a precedent and a clear indication that the use of the k-word and other racial slurs is not meaningless in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – Human rights organisations and lawyers say the sentence handed down to Vicki Momberg will send a strong message to unrepentant racists that the use of the k-word and other racial slurs will not be tolerated.

Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years behind bars in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday after calling police officers the k-word in a verbal attack that was caught on camera.

If a planned appeal fails, the Johannesburg estate agent will become the first person in South Africa to be jailed for crimen injuria.

Momberg’s jail term is being hailed as a precedent and a clear indication that the use of the k-word and other racial slurs is not meaningless in South Africa.

The Human Rights’ Gayle Smith said: “They’re of an affront to human dignity of the people to whom they’re directed.”

Human Rights lawyer Tracy Lawman says Momberg’s sentence also sends a strong message to black people that their feelings are being recognised.

“I think it sends a very strong message to other races that these comments are being taken very seriously.”

South Africans have taken to social media to react to Momberg’s two-year jail term, with some saying her sentence was not overly harsh but sends a strong message out.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Michael Masutha has welcomed the sentence handed down to Momberg.

In her judgment, magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan told the court that Momberg’s racist rant would not be accommodated.

“The duty to eradicate racism and its tendencies has become all the more apparent, essential and urgent now. For this reason, nothing that threatens to take us back to our racist past should be glossed over.”

Raghoonandan added the courts had in the past punished people who used the k-word, but that action was clearly an insufficient deterrent.

At the same time, the National Prosecuting Authority said the effective two-year jail term handed down to Momberg is a landmark sentence that will set a precedent for similar cases.

‘MOMBERG’S SENTENCE IS FITTING’

The Justice Ministry said the sentence handed down to Momberg is fitting especially in a country where people have persisted in using the k-word.

Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said Momberg’s jail sentence is what was missing.

“We welcome the sentence that was handed down. For too long people have been able to say appalling things and get away effectively with a slap on the wrist.”

He said Momberg’s sentence is further justified because she was not repentant and was unwilling to take responsibility.

The court has ruled that Momberg stays behind bars until next week’s application for leave to appeal.