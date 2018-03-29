Top cop Sitole ‘unaware’ of tension between Anthony Jacobs, Moeketsi Sempe
Police Minister Bheki Cele has made four senior appointments to the leadership of the SA Police Service.
JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says he is unaware of any tension between the Western Cape head of Crime Intelligence and the newly-appointed divisional commissioner.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has made four senior appointments to the leadership of the SA Police Service, including a new Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner.
Cele made the announcement at a briefing in Pretoria, together with Sitole.
Anthony Jacobs is the new head of Crime Intelligence, Tebello Mosikili will lead detective services, Sam Shitlabane is the new Protection and Security Services head, while Moeketsi Sempe has been announced as the new Free State provincial commissioner.
Cele says he’s proud of the new leaders.
“Calls for strategic appointments are aimed at responding directly to the core mandate of fighting crime, and furthermore, ensuring that people of South Africa feel safe. We wish to thank the sterling leadership of Sitole and his team in facilitating the new appointment.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
