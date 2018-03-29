Tiger Brands, Enterprise Foods to have chance to oppose class action suit
An application for a class action lawsuit was filed in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands and Enterprise Foods will both have an opportunity to oppose a class action suit against them for spreading listeriosis across South Africa.
An application for a class action lawsuit was filed in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.
The listeriosis outbreak has claimed the lives of at least 180 South Africans.
Those who have been affected want the companies to be found liable for the deaths and injuries caused.
Lawyer Richard Spoor says: "It’s entirely clear that they’ll be opposed to it. There are advantages because the alternative to the class action is a thousand individual actions, and that brings quite a lot of problems. Tiger Brands may prefer a single consolidated action on behalf of all of these people at once."
