Senior police appointments to be announced

PRETORIA – Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole are scheduled to announce several senior appointments on Thursday, including the new head of Crime Intelligence.

Former Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the search for permanent divisional commissioners earlier this year, saying it was needed to bring stability to the service.

Former head of Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli was relieved of his duties in January after being on paid suspension for about six years.

His departure has paved the way for a permanent head of the critical unit which has been dogged by endless controversy.

Sitole is also expected to announce the new divisional commissioners of detective services, as well as protection and security services.

A new Free State commissioner will also be revealed.