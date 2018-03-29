Sassa spent R3m on allowances for staff in temporary positions, Parly told

Parliament’s Social Development Committee says the instability of the organisation has contributed to the social grants crisis.

CAPE TOWN - The South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) is spending millions of rand on allowances for staff who temporarily fill vacancies in its executive structure.

It’s had to recruit regional staff to head office to manage the transition to insourcing grant payments.

But five regional offices also have no permanent heads.

Parliament’s Social Development Committee says the instability of the organisation has contributed to the social grants crisis.

The recruitment of regional executives for the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the Northern Cape has been dragging on for more than two years.

In the case of Limpopo, the recruitment process has been ongoing for four years because a suitable candidate cannot be found.

A regional executive is also needed in Mpumalanga where the job became vacant in March.

Sassa has spent R3 million on acting allowances and a further R4.5 million in travel and accommodation costs for seconded employees.

The African National Congress’ Sibongile Tsoleli says: “You will be surprised to find a cleaner or a gardener acting because it seems as if that’s the norm.”

The Democratic Alliance’s Bridget Masango says the current grants crisis is unsurprising because Sassa, under former Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s leadership, has been dysfunctional for a very long time.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)