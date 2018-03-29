Sassa spent R3m on allowances for staff in temporary positions, Parly told
Parliament’s Social Development Committee says the instability of the organisation has contributed to the social grants crisis.
CAPE TOWN - The South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) is spending millions of rand on allowances for staff who temporarily fill vacancies in its executive structure.
It’s had to recruit regional staff to head office to manage the transition to insourcing grant payments.
But five regional offices also have no permanent heads.
Parliament’s Social Development Committee says the instability of the organisation has contributed to the social grants crisis.
The recruitment of regional executives for the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the Northern Cape has been dragging on for more than two years.
In the case of Limpopo, the recruitment process has been ongoing for four years because a suitable candidate cannot be found.
A regional executive is also needed in Mpumalanga where the job became vacant in March.
Sassa has spent R3 million on acting allowances and a further R4.5 million in travel and accommodation costs for seconded employees.
The African National Congress’ Sibongile Tsoleli says: “You will be surprised to find a cleaner or a gardener acting because it seems as if that’s the norm.”
The Democratic Alliance’s Bridget Masango says the current grants crisis is unsurprising because Sassa, under former Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s leadership, has been dysfunctional for a very long time.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[AMABHUNGANE EXCLUSIVE] Zuma-linked spies 'capture' key airports service
-
EFF & UDM walk out of debate on NMB Mayor Trollip's future
-
NMB Mayor Trollip's no confidence vote cancelled
-
Maimane: ANC, EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay don't care about govt
-
Police Minister Bheki Cele announces new appointments
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 28 March 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.