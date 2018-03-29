Sassa: Everything on track to pay social grants this weekend

Sassa says it will have staff available at pay points and at its call centres on Monday and Tuesday to ensure there are no hitches as it takes over the grant payment system.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says everything’s on track to make social grants payments this weekend.

It says it will have staff available at pay points and at its call centres on Monday and Tuesday to ensure there are no hitches as it takes over the grant payment system.

Nevertheless, the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants a parliamentary inquiry to get to the bottom of the crisis that has threatened to derail disbursements to the country’s more than 17 million beneficiaries.

Sassa says it’s ready to pay social grants through its various payment options, including cash payments through Cash Paymaster Services from Tuesday.

But Members of Parliament were outraged to learn that those who use a Sassa banking card to receive their money will have to pay a bank charge of R10.

Social Development Committee chairperson Zolekw Capa said: “The very beneficiaries didn’t know, [they] are not prepared for that loss now.”

Alarm bells have also been sounded over the future of cash payments, with one bidder already calling for the process to award a new tender to be halted.

The DA’s Bridget Masango says a parliamentary inquiry is necessary to establish exactly who is responsible for the debacle.