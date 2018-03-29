Sassa: Banking charge for some beneficiaries a temporary measure
The banking charge affects almost 5-and-a-half million beneficiaries who receive their money from Grindrod Bank using Sassa banking cards.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says that a R10 banking charge that some grant beneficiaries will have to pay to get their money next month, is only temporary.
Grindrod Bank says it has no choice but to charge the fee because Sassa is refusing to subsidise the cost.
But the agency says a Constitutional Court ruling prohibits this.
It was revealed in Parliament on Wednesday that some social grant beneficiaries will have to foot their own banking charges from next week.
This is because new banking cards to be issued by the Post Office are not yet ready and more time is needed to open Post Bank accounts for beneficiaries.
Sassa says that last Friday's Constitutional Court ruling did not extend the portion of its contract with Cash Paymaster Services, through which it had been paying R16.44 per beneficiary, to cover bank charges.
Sassa spokesperson Kgomoco Diseko: "It's a temporary measure that Sassa is dealing with. Going forward Sassa will be subsidising."
The agency adds that it plans to start rolling out its new banking cards from the middle of next month and thus eliminating bank charges in future.
