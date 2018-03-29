Safety concerns grow as more hikers, tourists mugged on Table Mountain
Reshaad Jakoet was part of a group of 11 people who were held at gunpoint by three assailants while hiking the Kwaggas Trail last weekend.
CAPE TOWN – A Cape Town hiker who was attack near Duiker Island says there's no longer any safe spaces on Table Mountain.
“The same time that we were mugged, two tourists were mugged at Signal Hill and a cyclist was stabbed in the Duiker Reserve during a mountain track. You can’t go to Signal Hill, you can’t hike anywhere on the Table Mountain.”
This is the latest in a spate of robberies on Cape Town hiking routes.
