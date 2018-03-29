Popular Topics
Safa to support Danny Jordaan in Jennifer Ferguson rape claim

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced that its NEC will support its president, Danny Jordaan, in the alleged rape claim made by singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson.

FILE: Safa president Danny Jordaan. Picture: EWN
Masego Rahlaga one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced that its NEC will support its president, Danny Jordaan, in the alleged rape claim made by singer and former African National Congress (ANC) MP Jennifer Ferguson.

The singer and former African National Congress Member of Parliament opened a case at the Parkview police station last week and police have confirmed it's been transferred to Port Elizabeth.

She publicly accused Jordaan of sexually assaulting her at a Port Elizabeth hotel in 1994 last year.

On Monday, Jordaan says that he’s satisfied with Ferguson's rape charge against him, as he now has the opportunity to prove his innocence through a legal process.

Ferguson says her initial intent had been to settle her matter with the Safa president outside the process of legal prosecution.

Ferguson says she offered Jordaan the opportunity to talk to her in a mediative process outside of formal legal action, but he chose not to and denied the allegation through a media statement.

Timeline

