Safa: Danny Jordaan treated unfairly by the media

ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson has publicly accused the Safa president of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Port Elizabeth.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) says its President Danny Jordaan has been unfairly treated by the media regarding the rape allegations against him.

The association held a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon giving its view on the rape case opened against Jordaan by former African National Congress MP, Jennifer Ferguson.

Ferguson has publicly accused the Safa president of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Port Elizabeth.

Safa’s national executive committee announced on Thursday afternoon that it fully supports Jordaan following the rape claim made against him by Ferguson.

NEC member Poobalan Govender-Sammy read out a statement in which Safa says that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

“In the highlight of the Constitution because it has embodied in it a bill of rights and throughout the bill, we talk about fairness.”

He says Jordaan is being treated unfairly by the media, referring to former President Jacob Zuma’s rape trial.

“The worrying tendency of a trial by the media… you’re all used to this because Zuma seems to have been tried by the media as well. This is outside of established structures.”

Safa has accused Ferguson of changing her version of events.

The football body says it supports the case going through the legal system so that Jordaan's innocence can be proven in court.

Govender-Sammy said: “We note very important and of course, with concern the complainant’s recent version which is significantly different from her 2017 October narrative. The Safa NEC is of the firm belief that this matter should be heard in the appropriate legal forum.”

Jordaan has denied through his lawyers that he sexually assaulted Ferguson.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)