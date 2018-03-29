Ryan Seacrest has police report filed against him
The woman who accused Ryan Seacrest of sexual harassment has filed an official police report detailing her claims.
Suzie Hardy, who worked as the personal stylist for the television host for five years until 2012, came forward with her allegations against the star last month when she claimed that he had been sexually aggressive towards her when they worked together through TV channel E!.
Seacrest, 43, has since denied the claims and E! allegedly found no evidence of wrongdoing when they launched an investigation into the star's conduct, but Hardy has now taken her allegations to the police.
In a guest column written for The Hollywood Reporter, Hardy revealed: "Those who work with Ryan seem to hope I will just go away. Well, I'm not going away. I'm thriving in the truth and feel more inspired than ever. I recently contacted the LAPD and filed a police report so I'm guaranteed a real investigation this time. Ryan's team of lawyers, who are also representing Harvey Weinstein, do not intimidate me. If Ryan is so innocent, why hasn't he called me a liar or sued me or presented evidence of my so-called extortion plot?"
Officer Garcia, from the Los Angeles Police Department, has allegedly confirmed the submission of a formal report.
The officer is quoted by RadarOnline as saying: "At this point, I can confirm that a report has been taken."
Hardy first went public with her allegations last month during an interview with Variety magazine, in which she claimed that Seacrest groped her vagina, pushed himself up against her body and slapped her buttock so hard that a mark was still visible hours later.
Of the alleged abuse, Hardy said: "As proud as I am and as strong as a woman as I am, as smart as I am and as much work as I've done with therapists, it really affected me."
