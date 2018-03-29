RTMC: Major routes extremely busy as Easter begins
More than 1,500 vehicles have been recorded hourly on the N3 to KwaZulu Natal and the N1 heading towards Limpopo.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says major routes around the country are already extremely busy as people make their way to their Easter holiday destinations.
The RTMC says buses are expected to add to traffic volumes on Thursday evening as people leave for religious pilgrimages.
The RTMC's Simon Zwane said: “We are keeping an eye on them, there are traffic officers all along all the major routes. But it’s also now in the hands of all the people who will be using the roads. The drivers, we are asking them to make sure please that the vehicles are roadworthy.”
It's already packed guys. N1 from Pretoria to Polokwane @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/2gKepn3K5w— Papago Nobody (@JamesonC_M) March 29, 2018
